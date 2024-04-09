New crisis, as South-West NNPP rejects new party logo

…Calls Kwankwasia group to order

By Stephen Gbadamosi, Ibadan

The South-West chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has rejected the new logo adopted by the party, saying the question bordering NNPP members, stakeholders and other party faithful in the country and in the Diaspora is why changing the logo the party has adorned for over 20 years.

In a release by the South-West chapter of the NNPP which was signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Kilamuwaye Badmus, the party insists that the plan to change the NNPP’s logo was an overnight move which was not acceptable to members of the party in the South-West.

“The plan to change the logo was not officially passed to the members to seek their opinions; and so, it cannot stand the test of time,” he said.

The party, therefore, called on Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and National Assembly members elected on the ticket of the NNPP to retain “the victorious logo that gave them victory in the last elections.”

“What happened to over two decades logo of our great party, the NNPP, with a patriotic inscription of Nigeria’s map with basket of fruits, which connotes food security for the masses? It is when there is no hunger that people can think of any other things.

“And why the changing so sudden to Kwankwassiya colour of red-white-red without exercising the party’s internal mechanism?

“Enough of this political contractors that believe in party’s trading and ideology of self-imposition.

“The exclusive urgency of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and national mini convention of our great party shows that the Kwankwasiyya

group, led by Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is working to hijack the party structure by announcing the trademark of Kwankwasiyya colour to finally commercialise and to have full control of the party structure in the country,” Kilamuwaye said in the release.

The South-West NNPP also queried the quick notification of the new logo by the national leader, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the National Working Committee, (NWC) without seeking the opinions of the teeming members of the party across the country.

“We, the leaders and members of the NNPP in the Southern region, were neither consulted nor informed about the planned change of the party’s logo and, therefore, the change is unacceptable to us and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should take note and reject such kangaroo decision of changing original NNPP party logo.

“We wish to state that changing of NNPP logo is not the next line of action or method to put an end to the internal crisis rocking the party in the nation, but rather, it will cause another damage to the party, because the adopted Kwankwassia colour can’t fly and the rational behind the idea is not acceptable to the South-West region of the NNPP .

“Dr. Kwankwaso is not the only leader of the NNPP; we have other formidable leaders across the country, we are not in the party to worship a single soul, but rather to bring the party to a more reputable limelight collectively.

“NNPP is a national party in Nigeria though those elected as governor, states Houses of Assembly members and the National Assembly members presently are from Kano State, it is not a yardstick or enough to take over the control of the party by the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

“Politics is not a one-man show. Kwankwaso is just only one of the leaders in the party.

“We have a lot of leaders and vibrant stakeholders in the party that the NWC failed to carry along in its action to change the party’s logo.

“We urge our only elected governor, Engr. Abba Yusuff, to not to be ungrateful to God, the party members across the nation, especially.

“The Logo that gave him victory in the last election should be retained and maintained.

“We equally urge the INEC not to accept any new logo of NNPP from the national secretariat yet to pass through proper adjudication.

“The party logo remains the map of Nigeria with basket of fruits and not a red and white with graduation cap.”