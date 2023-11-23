New camouflage uniform for NSCDC evidence of ongoing rebranding by CG, says group

A civil society organizations, Citizens for change and transparency (CCT) has commended the introduction of new camouflage uniform for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), saying it would not only boost morale of personnel but shows the Commandant-General’s efforts to rebrand and reposition the Corps .

The group while welcoming the initiative of the The Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said it will go a long way to strengthen the resolve of officers on the field of operations especially those in the taxforce who always work with other sister security agencies.

This was contained in statement by the spokesperson Evangelist Nwike Steven and made available to journalists.

He said the introduction of this brand of uniform is long over due, noting that the CG has also shown commitment to improving the welfare of personnel through trainings and retraining.

He said, “The camouflage uniform will add to the Corps effectiveness, efficiency and improvement in the discharge of their duties to Nigerians”.

According to Steven, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi’s action clearly indicates his passion to rebrand the Corps.

“The commandant General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi is a man who has passed through the rank and file of the Corps, no wonder, his high love to reposition can’t be compared to any”.

“It is on records that his transparent leadership has distinguished him among his other security agencies in the country especially in the area of protection of life and property of Nigerians”.

Steven also applaud the CG for making all commanders of units to have the requisite tactical, special force training in all ramification to be able to lead their commands or units.

According to him, Audi’s dream is to empower commander’s to demonstrate their capabilities and also displayed the much-needed synergy and cooperation that is required to overcome contemporary security challenges.