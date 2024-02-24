Never trust a broke man’s fidelity until millions enter his pocket -Rita Edochie

Popular Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has taken a swipe at women that always boast about their husband’s loyalty and fidelity.

The actress advised such women to be cautious as the true colour of a man comes out when he has enough money to spend. According to the actress, cheating is now expensive because women that are dating married men are not doing so for the pleasure but for the money.

The acclaimed feminist handed out this advice to other women through her Instagram page.

She wrote: “You can agree with me that cheating is expensive. I don’t think there are still ladies who will even want to make out with married men just for pleasure, they are all after money.

So, most men choose to stay faithful to their wives because of this lifestyle of ladies, due to the fact that they do not have money to keep them as side chicks, so sisters don’t make so much noise bragging about your husband’s fidelity. Just wait until he touches some millions, then the real him will start manifesting.

So, my darlings, never trust a man’s fidelity when he is hungry and broke, wait let him make money”