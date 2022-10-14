Nestoil Chairman Ernest Obiejesi Get 2022 National Honours

President Muhammadu Buhari has honoured the Chief Executive Officer of Nestoil, Dr. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi and 437 individuals have been awarded with the 2022 national honours award of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Obiejesi who is also a philanthropist Zwas conferred with the Office of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) award.

The Nation observed that this year’s list enlisted five recipients for the honour of GCON, CFR 54, CON 67, OFR 64, OON 101, MFR 75, MON 56, and FRM 8.

The list include individuals from different works of life like politicians, public officers, security officers, businessmen, monarchs, and religious leaders among others.

Others who made the honours lists include renowned novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Director Generalof the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala amongst others.

Buhari justified the honours, saying the awardees had distinguished themselves in the service of the nation and humanity.

The award was given to different individuals for different achievements and categories.

