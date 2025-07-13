Nestlé Nigeria, FG collaborate to drive water quality campaign

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has partnered the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to launch a National Water Quality Advocacy Campaign aimed at raising awareness, educating communities, and mobilising multi-stakeholder action around water safety and sustainable water practices.

The collaboration, announced in Abuja during a courtesy visit by Nestlé and members of the Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (OPS-WASH), reinforces the government’s commitment to advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through improved access to clean water and sanitation.

The minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev, welcomed the partnership, noting its importance in tackling persistent public health threats such as cholera and diarrhoea while also addressing challenges related to flooding and climate resilience.

READ ALSO: 50 & Iconic: Celebrating Rita Dominic

He assured the Ministry’s full support for Nestlé’s campaign and pledged timely collaboration to deliver impactful results, saying, “the Ministry is committed to working with Nestlé Nigeria to improve water quality across the country. This partnership is in line with our mission to ensure safe water access and support the health and wellbeing of all Nigerians.”

Speaking on the company’s role, corporate communications, public affairs, and sustainability lead at Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, said, “water is essential to life, yet millions of Nigerians remain at risk due to unsafe water sources. Our campaign is not just about raising awareness, it’s about shifting behaviors and building partnerships that deliver lasting impact. We are working across communities, industries, and institutions to help close the knowledge gap, improve water safety, and support national health outcomes.”

She emphasized that, the campaign rests on three pillars: building awareness and knowledge, engaging stakeholders at all levels, and driving long-term, sustainable action.

Providing additional perspective, national coordinator of OPS-WASH, Dr. Nicholas Igwe, stated that “we are taking a long-term, impact-led approach. In Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, 16 communities will benefit from water quality interventions, while 8 communities in Agbara, Ogun State, are also included. In addition, two agricultural communities will receive water harvesting systems to support irrigation and food production.”