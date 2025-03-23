NESG seeks to empower women

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG has announced plans to host a transformative webinar to empower women.

The webinar titled “Leadership Beyond Titles: Empowering Women to Influence through Action,” takes place on March 26.

According to a statement from tht NESG and made available to the Daily Times, says, “This event challenges traditional notions of leadership by focusing on influence, impact, and action rather than hierarchical titles.

Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, will lead the session. Drawing from her extensive experience in community empowerment and social change, she will share actionable strategies for women to excel as leaders in their personal and professional spheres.

The webinar emphasizes leadership as the ability to inspire and mobilize others, regardless of formal titles. Participants will engage with Mrs. Ibekwe and share their leadership experiences, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment. This aligns with NESG Academy’s mission to promote inclusive growth by equipping women with tools to drive meaningful change.

This webinar is a unique opportunity for women seeking to lead with purpose and influence. Registration is open for those ready to redefine leadership and inspire their communities.