NESG mourns founding father, Dick Kramer

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group has announced the passing away of it’s founding father, Mr. Dick Kramer.

In a statement by the NESG, “His keen intellect helped to stimulate the growth of Nigeria’s corporate environment and financial sector and his tireless efforts helped birth the Nigerian Economic Summit in 1993.

“Although not born a Nigerian, Mr Dick Kramer was deeply passionate about the growth and development of Nigeria and he did this by contributing tirelessly to the grooming of generations of management consultants to world class standards, and leaving an indelible mark in the sands of time,”

The group pledged to re-dedicate it’s work in advancing the vision of Mr Dick Kramer in the national interest.

“he NESG will always be inspired by Mr Dick Kramer’s forthrightness and doggedness in paving the way for a globally competitive economy and business environment for Nigeria, despite the odds. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved family at this time,” it added.

