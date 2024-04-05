NERC Fines AEDC N200 Million For Alleged Violation

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has been fined N200 million by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for violating tariff regulations.

Naija News reports that NERC announced this penalty through a statement released on Friday via its official communication channel.

The commission stated that AEDC failed to comply with the tariff guidelines, causing concern among both consumers and industry stakeholders.

After conducting a thorough review and considering customer feedback, NERC discovered that AEDC had applied the new tariff to all customer bands, which goes against the Order’s objective of ensuring fair billing practices. As a result, NERC has directed AEDC to reimburse customers in Bands B, C, D, and E who were billed above the allowed tariff bands specified in the Order.