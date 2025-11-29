NERC: DisCos generated N196.26bn revenue in September

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says power distribution companies (DisCos) generated N196.26 billion in revenue in September.

The commission released the figures in its ‘DisCos Commercial Performance Fact Sheet’ for the month. According to the report, the September revenue represents a 2.69 percent increase from the N191.11 billion collected in August.

NERC said the DisCos billed customers N241.54 billion in September — a 1.20 percent rise from the N238.67 billion billed in the previous month. Collection efficiency also improved slightly, climbing to 81.25 percent from 80.07 percent in August.

The factsheet showed that the total energy received by the DisCos amounted to N279.45 billion during the period, marking a 1.82 percent decline from the N284.64 billion received in August.

According to the commission, the average allowed tariff for all DisCos stood at N116.34/kWh, while the actual average collection was N97.09/kWh in September.

NERC said Eko, Abuja and Ikeja DisCos continued to rank among the strongest performers across billing, collections and recovery efficiency.

“Aba achieved a 102.85% billing efficiency, reflecting improved energy optimisation and legacy recovery,” the report said.

Benin, Port Harcourt and Kano DisCos were rated as having moderate efficiency levels, while Jos, Kaduna and Yola remained the weakest performers.

The commission said the latest figures offer insight into how well the DisCos are billing, collecting payments and recovering revenue, adding that these indicators are crucial for improving liquidity and service delivery across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).