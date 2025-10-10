NERC: Benin, Togo, Niger owe Nigeria millions in unpaid power supply

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says international bilateral customers owe Nigeria’s power generation companies (GenCos) $8.5 million for electricity supplied in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

In its latest quarterly report, the regulator said the customers paid $9.015 million out of a $17.54 million invoice, representing a remittance rate of 51.3 percent.

Among the debtors are Niger’s Nigerian Electricity Company (NIGELEC), Togo’s Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo (CEET), and Benin Republic’s Société Béninoise d’Énergie Électrique (SBEE). NIGELEC paid $2.59 million out of its $3.71 million bill, while CEET made no payment on its $4.31 million invoice. SBEE, which buys power from Transcorp and Paras Energy, remitted $6.42 million of the $9.52 million billed.

NERC added that domestic bilateral customers also paid N1.4 billion out of a N2.79 billion invoice in the same period, reflecting a remittance rate of 50.1 percent. One customer, Trans-Amadi (OAU/FMPI), also cleared N10.53 million in arrears from previous quarters.

The report noted that Ajaokuta Steel Company and its host community failed to pay a N1.27 billion invoice issued by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, or the N120 million invoice from the market operator. NERC said this “longstanding trend of non-payment” has been escalated to the federal government for intervention.