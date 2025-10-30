NERC at 20: Commission commits to stronger reforms for reliable electricity

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening reforms that will enhance transparency, consumer protection, and reliability in the nation’s electricity sector as it marks 20 years of regulatory service.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary celebration, NERC Vice Chairman, Dr. Musiliu Oseni, said the milestone represents more than just a passage of time but a renewal of purpose and commitment to Nigerians.

Dr. Oseni emphasized that the Commission remains focused on driving impactful reforms that translate into real benefits for the public.

“This 20th Anniversary is not just a milestone—it’s a reaffirmation of our mandate to protect consumers, promote investment, and ensure a level playing field in Nigeria’s electricity sector.

“We remain committed to driving reforms that deliver tangible value to Nigerians,” he said.

To commemorate the anniversary, NERC has lined up a series of events and engagements designed to showcase its achievements, promote public awareness, and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders.

These include technical sessions with industry experts, a health and wellness session, a debate competition on energy-saving practices for secondary school students, and a commemorative dinner to honour pioneer staff, past chairmen, commissioners, and deceased members.

According to the Commission, the events will bring together key stakeholders from government, industry, development partners, and consumer advocacy groups to reflect on the sector’s progress, share insights, and chart a sustainable path forward for electricity supply in Nigeria.

“These activities are designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and public engagement in the sector,” the Commission noted, stressing that active stakeholder participation remains vital for building a reliable and affordable electricity system.

Established on October 31, 2005, under the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), now replaced by the Electricity Act 2023, NERC has played a central role in shaping the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) through two decades of policy reforms, privatisation, and market development.

The Commission’s 20th Anniversary commemoration highlights its remarkable journey, from the early challenges of establishing a functional regulatory body to overseeing the unbundling of the power sector, the privatisation of key assets, and the supervision of the Nigerian Electricity Market from the Interim Market to the current Transition Electricity Market stage.

Over the years, NERC has steered Nigeria’s electricity market toward a more competitive and accountable structure, promoting investment while protecting consumers’ rights. Its reforms have contributed to fostering transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth across the value chain.

As NERC looks ahead to the next 20 years, it pledged to continue regulating in the public interest while balancing the needs of consumers and operators.

The Commission reaffirmed its readiness to support Nigeria’s ongoing energy transition and to strengthen reforms that would make reliable power supply a reality for all Nigerians.