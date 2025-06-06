NEPL/Seplat JV launches Solar Mini-Grid project in Edo community

By Titus Akhigbe

The NEPL/Seplat Joint Venture (JV) has marked a significant milestones with the official unveiling of a solar-powered mini-grid project with a capacity of 18.45 KWp 30 KWh battery and 20KVa inverter designed to provide electricity to about 138 households and businesses in Edo community.

The event also heralded the graduation of its pioneer Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) participants and the commissioning of a borehole project in Ologbo N’ugu community in Edo State, with theme, “Building Capacity for a Greener Grassroots Economy,”.

Speaking, Director of External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe commended the host community for creating a conducive environment for the projects to see the light of the day, noting that it is one thing for the partners to desire to do good, but another for the host community to provide the enabling environment.

“Today, the NNPC Exploration and Production and Seplat Energy JV celebrates not one, but three monumental achievements; the commissioning of a mini-grid project, commissioning of a borehole, and the first graduation of our young renewable energy entrepreneurs.

This mini-grid is not just an infrastructure, it is a beacon of sustainable energy access, for Ologbo N’ugu, lightening up our homes and offices,” she said.

According to her, the three-pronged initiative is centered on providing access to power, stable water supply and potential employment and placement pathway for the youths.

She described the graduates as not just students but “torch bearers for a new era in the community and indeed the wider Edo and Delta State; the NNPC/Seplat JV Ambassadors, equipped to transform the entire energy landscape.”

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Director General, Edo State Electrification Agency, Saturday Egbadon, commended the Seplat JV for the landmark mini-grid and graduation of its YEP students, and expressed delight that the efforts are in sync with the electrification policy of his administration.

“I am greatly thrilled by this development because it fits perfectly into our developmental agenda “Operation Light Up Edo State. It is straightforward in our journey to bring sustainable power to every part of this state, especially the rural and underserved communities,” he said.

He urged the graduating students to strive to make the most of what he described as a perfect example of how the private sector can play a vital role in supporting sustainable development at the grassroot and congratulated the Ologbo N’ugu community as well as encouraged them to guard the installations jealously.

On his part, the Special Adviser to Governor Okpebholo on Oil and Gas matters, Barrister Felix Osemwengie Isere expressed deep joy that the initiative would help bring to reality the strategy of inclusive development of the state government.