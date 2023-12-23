Neo reunites with Beauty Tukura after break-up

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Neo Akpofure, seems to have rekindled his love once again for his ex-Beauty Tukura, after rumour made the rounds concerning the sour relationship between the couple. Beauty had opened up earlier before now, in a post that the relationship had crashed.

However, a video of the couple making a grand appearance in an event surface recently as they held hands. This obviously confirmed the rumor that the two love birds may have mended fences and gotten back together.

Neo’s cousin, Venita Akpofure seems to be more excited about the two coming back as she could not hide her joy in the series of posts on she made on her X handle. While congratulating them on their reunion, she urged their fans to support the couple as they have been through a lot.

She wrote: “And if your faves ship makes you “unstan” them, then truth is they were never REALLY your fave. Love is Love. It doesn’t discriminate. I love people against my own will and better judgement all the time. It really does not discriminate at all. Very annoying fact.

“Nelly and Burna you do this one, I love “Love”. I can “Awwwwwwwnnn” in peace. Omg can u guys stop. Thinking this is code.

“I’m being for real. After all d time & challenges that passed, they found their way back. As 4 d other matter, I ship them die sha. They great 2getha. I wish them success & pray the bases are accommodating.”