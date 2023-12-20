NEDC boss receives Exemplary Leadership award from North-Eastern group

By Samuel Luka

For exhibiting high sense of good leadership style, the North East Elders and Youths Peoples Forum (NEEYPF) has honored the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali with Exemplary Leadership Award.

Addressing a press conference at the Chartwell hotel in Bauchi on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Salihu Magaji said that the honor done to the NEDC boss was part their activities to mark the end of the year 2023.

According to Magaji, the activities is aimed at appreciating the efforts of stakeholders such as Dr. Alkali in rebuilding North Eastern States following the years of devastating activities of insurgency.

The Chairman of the NEEYPF added that the NEDC boss was recognized for his outstanding contribution in strategic and developmental peace-building process and action plans in the North-East region.

He said that rewarding the NEDC boss for the outstanding contribution to peace and development will encourage other leaders to do their best in ensuring peace and development in the discharge of their mandates.

READ ALSO: We Will Support You To Achieve Your Mandate …United.

Magaji explained that it has been a tradition for the Forum under his chairmanship to annually recognise and honour notable key leaders in the society with the award in recognition of their humility, accountability, transparency, active and positive efforts, contributions, support and assistance to peace and development processes as well as rehabilitation and reconstruction infrastructural facilities in North East.

Magaji pointed out that many viable projects both executed and ongoing under Alkali are spread across 112 Local Government areas of the North East by the NEDC that has direct bearing towards improvement of the lives of people.

He said the projects included construction of 3500 mass housing in six states , construction of mega schools in 18 senatorial zones, in addition to three mega schools in each state, one per senatorial District.

Other achievements Magaji identified are, constructions of many roads that defy many state governors, such as Gombe-Abba kirfi, and Alkaleri Futuk roads.

Magaji said “as beneficiaries of NEDC legacy projects, after assessing Alkali’s performance and his effort in rebuilding North East, today, it is quite evident that the man is an administrator intent on delivering self-evident democratic dividends”.