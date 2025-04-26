NECA to host 2025 MSME fair as regulators, experts unite for economic growth

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has announced that it will host the 2025 edition of its flagship MSME Fair on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at NECA House, Alausa, Lagos.

Speaking in an interview, NECA’s Director-General, Mr. Adewale Smatt Oyerinde, emphasised that the Fair forms part of the Association’s commitment to strengthening the MSME ecosystem in Nigeria. “MSMEs are the lifeblood of our economy, and this Fair is designed to empower them with the tools, knowledge, and networks needed to thrive,” he stated.

This year’s Fair will feature a keynote address by Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, Chief Executive Officer of FATE Foundation, a leading organisation in enterprise development. Her address is expected to highlight innovative strategies for MSME sustainability and growth in Nigeria’s dynamic and evolving economic landscape.

A major highlight of the Fair will be the participation of key regulatory agencies, who will engage directly with entrepreneurs to address pressing issues around licensing, compliance, taxation, and business registration. The regulatory dialogue aims to demystify bureaucratic processes and promote a more enabling environment for enterprise development.

Themed “Galvanising MSMEs for Economic Growth and Stability,” the event will bring together financiers, tech experts, regulators, and business leaders to deliver practical insights, strategic guidance, and real-time support to participants. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to exhibit their products and services, network with potential investors, and engage with stakeholders across key sectors.

The Fair will also feature exhibitions by entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, enabling them to showcase their offerings to the public. The event provides a unique platform for participants to gain insights into business development strategies, digital transformation, access to finance, and market expansion, equipping MSMEs with actionable knowledge for long-term success.

Registration is now open, and interested participants can log on to www.neca.org.ng for more details.