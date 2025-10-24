NEC Orders Probe Into Massive Gold Theft Across Nigeria, Halt Illegal Mining 

Alarmed by the widespread illegal mining and plundering of Nigeria’s solid minerals, including gold, he National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday mandated an holistic probe into how the proceeds of illegal mining are being siphoned without any remittance to the national treasury.

The Council in a huge move at its meeting in Abuja yesterday extended the mandate of the Committee on Crude Oil Theft and Pipeline Vandalisation — chaired by Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to also probe illegal activities in the solid minerals sector.

Addressing State House correspondents after the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the expansion of the committee’s mandate followed the presentation of its report on crude oil theft.

According to him, NEC’s decision mirrors deepening concern over massive revenue leakages from the unregulated extraction of mineral deposits across the country.

“Our solid minerals are being mined and stolen without contributing to national revenue,” Uzodimma said. “NEC has now directed our committee to work with relevant agencies to ensure that the country’s solid minerals — such as gold and other valuable resources — are properly accounted for.”

The governor stressed that the directive underscores NEC’s resolve to safeguard national resources and enhance revenue generation from the nation’s extractive industries.

He further revealed that Nigeria’s daily crude oil production has risen sharply — from pre-2023 levels of about 700,000 to 800,000 barrels per day — to more than 1.7 million barrels per day. He attributed this impressive recovery to a robust security collaboration among regulators, industry operators, state governors, and the military.

“This success was achieved through an enhanced partnership between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Navy, and security agencies, alongside strong community engagement,” he said.

Governor Uzodimma noted that the expanded inter-ministerial committee will now operate on a dual front — tackling both crude oil and solid minerals theft — while coordinating with other government bodies to seal loopholes in monitoring, licensing, and revenue collection processes.

On security in offshore and creek regions, he emphasized the importance of tightening surveillance along export routes to curb illegal access and safeguard vital production infrastructure.

When questioned about the committee’s new terms of reference and submission timeline, Uzodimma explained that the group would soon establish its operational modalities.

“It is the same concern about illegal mining and the theft of our solid minerals without proper documentation or contribution to national revenue that informed NEC’s decision today,” he stated. “We will explore all avenues to address the situation and ensure accountability.”