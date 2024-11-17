Ndume hails Tinubu over Bwala’s appointment

By Haruna Salami

Former majority leader of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Daniel Bwala as special adviser on public communications and media.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, a position that places him as Bwala’s senator, noted that Tinubu has demonstrated that he is a leader with large heart through Bwala’s appointment.

Bwala served as the spokesman of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 President election campaigns.

“I wish to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Daniel Bwala as special adviser to the President on public communication and media. This gesture deserves serious applause particularly in view of the roles played by Bwala in recent past.

“Bwala’s appointment is a rare demonstration of large heartedness in leadership, a quality that is difficult to find in many leaders today”, Ndume stated.

Recall that Bwala is among the recent persons appointed by President Tinubu to serve in the prestigious position of special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Media.

Ndume advised Bwala to seek forgiveness from the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, whose appointment made him to leave APC because he is a Muslim.

Ndume urged Bwala to “Work with him (the Vice president) closely too as your second Principal to promote the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President.

You should also learn from Sunday Dare and Onanuga who are long and loyal associates of Tinubu who always defend the policies of Mr. President without being abusive and offensive.

“You should also learn from the likes of Hadiza Bala and Nuhu Ribadu NSA who defend and market Tinubu’s policies backed by facts and figures”.

Ndume finally urged Bwala to also link up with their people at the grassroots because, according to him “charity begins from home”, just as he wished him ‘success in your new assignment”.