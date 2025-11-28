Ndume backs withdrawal of police from VIPs, calls Tinubu’s order “most commendable”

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s directive ordering the withdrawal of police officers from very important persons (VIPs), describing it as one of the president’s “most commendable decisions”.

On Sunday, Tinubu ordered the removal of police personnel attached to VIPs nationwide.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said the officers would be reassigned to core policing duties to address rising insecurity. The presidency said the policy is part of a broader national security strategy aimed at improving police efficiency and strengthening public safety.

Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), later confirmed that 11,566 officers had been withdrawn in line with the directive.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ndume said the order must be implemented swiftly. He criticised the level of police attachment enjoyed by some officials, noting that “some ministers have police officers attached not only to themselves but also to their spouses and children”.

“We should see it on the ground,” he said. “I thought I would not see policemen at the national assembly today but I saw so many of them there today.”

Ndume revealed that he had rejected the number of officers previously assigned to him. “I was attached three policemen but that was a big crowd for me so I refused,” he said. “I insisted that if there’s going to be any attachment of police to me then it should be an orderly.”

The senator argued that police officers attached to officials often serve more as monitors than protectors. He said over-deployment to VIPs has become excessive, recalling visiting a colleague’s house and finding “more than 10 policemen” assigned to him despite the lawmaker being junior to him in the senate.

Ndume also criticised the size of some VIP convoys. “You can see even the president, the convoy that the president goes about with is too much,” he said. “Secure the place and when the president goes, you withdraw.”

He maintained that Nigeria’s security system should prioritise protecting communities rather than individuals. “If you secure Abuja, then you can drive at night,” he said, adding that this is the norm in most countries.