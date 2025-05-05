NDLEA seizes N3.4bn worth of illicit drugs in nationwide crackdown

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has made a significant seizure of illicit drugs across the country.

In a joint operation with the Customs Service and other security agencies, NDLEA operatives intercepted a massive consignment of opioids and codeine syrup at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex in Rivers State.

The haul includes 2 million pills of Tafrodol 225mg and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrup, with a combined street value of over N3.4 billion.

Further seizures, according to the spokesman NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, were made in Lagos, where 1.5 million pills of a controlled opioid were recovered from a suspect, Olarenwaju Wahab, in the Alaba-Rago area of Ojo.

The source of the consignment was traced to a residence in Victoria Garden City, Lekki, where the suspect, Obinna Kenneth, is currently at large.

In a separate operation at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Mr. Babafemi said, NDLEA operatives seized 42 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, weighing 20kg, concealed in food items.

The agency also arrested three suspects, including the receiver of the consignment, Monsurat Ewawunmi Lawson, between April 30th and May 3rd.

Seizures include: 8,130 pills of tramadol 225mg, 200mg, and 100mg from a businessman, Bobby Morris Osas, at the Lagos airport and 104 grams of tramadol and skunk concealed in bottles of body cream, bound for Iraq, intercepted by NDLEA operatives in Lagos.

Others are 942 explosives concealed in a sack, discovered in a commercial vehicle on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway, leading to the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect, Nura Sani Muhammad and 50 blocks of skunk weighing 21.6kg, recovered from a syndicate led by Aminu Musa, in Kano.

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), has directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the appropriate security agency for further action.