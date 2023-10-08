NDLEA refutes police claim on Mohbad’s arrest, detention inquiry

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has strongly denied the claims made by the police regarding their response to an inquiry related to the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a news conference held in Lagos on Friday, the police alleged that the NDLEA had not yet confirmed the accuracy of social media reports suggesting that Mohbad was arrested and detained on February 24, 2022.

These reports also claimed that Mohbad had been compelled to ingest a substance while in the custody of the NDLEA.

However, in a swift response from Abuja, Mr. Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, revealed that the anti-drug agency had indeed responded to the police’s inquiry as early as September 28.

Babafemi emphasized the NDLEA’s commitment to addressing the police’s concerns promptly. He stated, “To underscore the seriousness with which the NDLEA treated the police’s inquiry, our formal response, dated Thursday, September 28, was sent to Lagos by air and was delivered and received by the police on the same day.”

In summary, the NDLEA’s response categorically refuted the allegations against them. It clarified that Mohbad was neither arrested nor detained in their custody on the alleged date, February 24, 2022, or any other date before or after.

Therefore, according to the NDLEA, the issue of Mohbad being administered any substance to drink does not hold any merit.

Babafemi also provided an acknowledgment copy of the NDLEA’s response to the press statement, confirming that the police had received it in Lagos on September 28.

The controversial death of Mohbad, at the age of 27, occurred on September 12, with his burial following on September 13. Subsequently, his corpse was exhumed on September 21 for autopsy, raising suspicions about the circumstances of his passing.

Following the singer’s death, numerous fans and celebrities in several states took to the streets in protests, demanding justice and expressing their belief that there was more to Mohbad’s demise than met the eye.

READ ALSO: Diri a true servant-leader, deserves second term.

Police have taken into custody Mohbad’s music promoter, Balogun Eletu, also known as ‘Sam Larry,’ and Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley. Their detentions stem from multiple disputes they had with Mohbad before the late singer parted ways with Marlian Records.

Marlian Records is owned by musician, songwriter, and music promoter Naira Marley. Additionally, Owodunni Ibrahim, commonly known as “Primeboy” and a close associate of Mohbad, is also in police detention concerning Mohbad’s death.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com