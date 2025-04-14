NDLEA nabs Malaysian returnee smuggling Meth in music speakers

By Our Reporter

In a series of high-stakes operations that read like scenes from a crime thriller, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has taken down a notorious Malaysian returnee with a cunning meth trafficking plot and intercepted a deadly shipment of fentanyl at Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.

Director of media advocacy, Femi Babafemi in a statement on Sunday indicated that 41-year-old Ndubuisi Udatu, a convicted drug trafficker who recently returned from serving a jail term in Malaysia, was arrested in Adamawa state after NDLEA operatives discovered four large parcels of methamphetamine weighing 2.7kg hidden inside two giant music speakers.

The statement related that the bust occurred aboard a commercial bus at Namtari along the Ngurore-Yola highway on Monday, April 7.

It detailed further that Ndubuisi, who also goes by the alias “Richard,” confessed he had resumed his illicit trade to distribute the drugs across Yola, Mubi, and even into Cameroon. He was also found with N22,300 in cash, believed to be part of the proceeds from drug trafficking.

In a separate but equally alarming operation, the statement ponted out that a joint border patrol involving NDLEA and Customs officers at the Mfum border in Cross River state arrested 35-year-old Odoh Peter Ikechukwu, a trans-border trafficker, with a staggering 8,740 ampoules of assorted opioids weighing 395kg.

Among the seized drugs were 1,080 ampoules of fentanyl, the ultra-lethal synthetic opioid fueling a global overdose crisis, along with morphine sulphate, phenobarbital, pethidine, and midazolam—substances with high abuse potential.

In Kano, NDLEA officers arrested 27-year-old Aliyu Ibrahim on April 11 with 20 ATM cards and over 25,000 pills of high-dose tramadol. His arrest led to a follow-up sting in Abuja’s Gwagwalada, where 48-year-old Gambo Lawan was caught in connection to nearly 9,000 more pills during a routine checkpoint seizure.

Still on April 11, along the Mokwa-Jebba highway in Niger State, operatives stopped a Lexus vehicle and uncovered 124kg of “skunk”—a potent cannabis strain—concealed in 11 jumbo bags. The suspect, 58-year-old Ademiluyi Adedapo Collins, was promptly arrested.

While the Agency’s dragnet tightens on traffickers, NDLEA continues to push its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign to reshape public perception and educate young Nigerians. In the past week alone, WADA lectures reached schools in Anambra, Lagos, FCT, Oyo, and Adamawa, alongside royal advocacy visits like the one to the Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Kwara.

Commending the nationwide teams, NDLEA Chairman/CEO Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) urged officers to keep the momentum: “These successes show what dedication can achieve. But we cannot slow down. We must match offensive action with advocacy to win this war on both fronts.”

As NDLEA’s tempo surges, it’s becoming increasingly clear—Nigeria’s war on drugs is hitting harder, reaching farther, and exposing more intricate webs of illicit networks. The message is loud: Drug barons, beware. The music has stopped.