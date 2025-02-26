NDLEA lists kano tops on illicit drug chart in N/West

By Andrew Oota

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raised concerns over the raising cases of drug abuses in the northern region with Kano topping the chat with 19 percent of her population affected by the menace .

The NDLEA further said 12 percent of the region’s population is equally consumed by drugs .

Chairman of NDLEA General Buba Marwa (rtd) who described the situation as alarming, stressed that Kano state remains the epicenter of drug abuse in the region ,with 16% of its population—about 1.07 million people—affected.

According to him Zamfara follows with 13.5%, while Kebbi (12.6%), Katsina (12%), Kaduna (10%), Sokoto (9%), and Jigawa (7%) also record worrying levels of substance use.

Speaking at the launch of a four -month campaign against drug abuses ,illicit drug trade , and domestic violence in Kaduna, the NDLEA boss said the situation was a major threat to public health ,security and economic stability , adding that the involvement of largely youths is driven by the increasing availability of illicit substances such as cannabis ,tramadol ,codeine and morphine have seen an increase kidnapping,banditry and terrorism and that the situation demands urgent attention.

He expressed concerns that the North West ,like other regions is facing a surge in addiction ,crime and social decay with effects rippling across families ,schools , and communities leading to lost productivity ,financial strain and heightened insecurity.

Marwa said the region’s rising drug-related crimes are fueling insecurity, including banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism. He stressed that drug abuse is not just a law enforcement issue but also a socio-economic and public health challenge that demands urgent, collective action

He pointed out that the NDLEA has established 30 rehabilitation centers nationwide, including model facilities in Kano, Abuja, and Adamawa and called on governors in the North-West to set up at least three additional centers in their states to meet the growing demand for treatment.

“The agency has also set up a national call center offering confidential support in major Nigerian languages—Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo—to encourage those struggling with addiction to seek help without fear of stigma”.

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the campaign as a crucial step toward breaking the cycle of drug abuse and crime.

He said “the involvement of traditional rulers, religious leaders, parents, and community members is critical in reversing the trend.

Issa-Onilu also announced that “ the campaign would include town hall meetings, community outreach, advocacy visits, and extensive media engagement to raise awareness across the region.