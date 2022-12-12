NDLEA intercepts Brazil returnee with cocaine, other substances

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted parcels of cocaine concealed in different parts of a travel bag brought into Nigeria by a Brazil returnee, Charles Uchemadu.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect who was returning from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos,

He said that Uchemadu was arrested on Monday Dec. 5, at the Lagos airport during inward clearance of passengers on the Qatar airways flight.

This, he said, followed the discovery of three parcels of cocaine weighing 2.70 kilograms factory sealed in parts of his travel bag.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives equally intercepted cans of powdered milk, baby food and beverages used to conceal 3.4 kilograms of cannabis going to Dubai, UAE.

He said the arrest was made at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the airport same day

“A freight agent, Ewelike Chibuike Cyril who presented the consignment for export was subsequently arrested, “he said.

Similarly, parcels of cannabis weighing 6.30kgs concealed in sound systems (speakers) going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea through the SAHCO export shed of the airport were also seized on Thursday Dec 8.

Bababfemi said that NDLEA operatives who initially arrested a freight agent, Joseph Obiji involved also nabbed another agent, Mbanu Ifeanyi.

This, he said, was in a follow up operation at ASPAMDA market, Trade Fair complex, Ojo area of Lagos. Friday Dec. 9.

Also, No fewer than 15 drug dealers including two females were arrested with 1,400kgs of cannabis sativa among other illicit substances.

Babafemi said the suspects were arrested at Akala notorious drug hub Mushin, Lagos with heroin, methamphetamine, and 320 bottles of codeine syrup during a raid of the area on Friday Dec. 9.

He said that another raid of the popular Idumota business district of Lagos Island on Saturday Dec. 10 led to the seizure of 35,014 pills of tramadol.

This, he said included diazepam, rohypnol and 21.2 litres of codeine syrup while a targeted notorious dealer was still on the run.

“This is even as officers of the Directorate of Seaports Operations of the Agency arrested a Malian, Dembele Ousmane on Monday Dec 5 with 32,400 capsules of tramadol 225mg. .

‘ They were concealed in factory packed buckets of custard while attempting to travel to Mali via boat at Ebute -Ero Jetty in Lagos, “he said.

