NDLEA, German government commission sniffer dog facility in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art sniffer dog facility in Ikeja, Lagos, with support from the German government.

The centre, commissioned on Friday, is designed to house, train, and care for canines that will work alongside handlers in detecting narcotics and contraband.

Speaking at the ceremony, Buba Marwa, NDLEA chairman, described the project as a milestone in the agency’s partnership with Germany and a boost to Nigeria’s anti-drug campaign.

“May I assure all stakeholders that the provision of this facility will significantly drive our fight against illicit drugs, fulfil our core mandate, and secure the future of our nation,” Marwa said. “Everyone who understands the pivotal role of sniffer dogs in drug interdiction will share my sentiment and joy today.

“These canines play a critical role, using their heightened sense of smell to identify and detect concealed narcotic substances in cargo and shipments at our airports, seaports, land borders, courier service centres, and bus stations.”

He noted that the facility reflects Germany’s longstanding commitment to strengthening NDLEA’s canine unit, which has played a role in several high-profile seizures, including 74.119kg of captagon intercepted at the Apapa seaport in 2021.

According to him, the new centre would not only provide a conducive environment for the dogs but also motivate NDLEA personnel to maintain operational excellence.

German Consul-General, Daniel Krull, reaffirmed his country’s support for Nigeria’s drug war, stressing that NDLEA’s success was vital to both regional and global security.

“Chairman, I would like to congratulate you on the implementation of this important project and the amazing work of your agency under your leadership,” Krull said. “I would like to thank you and all your staff members for the trust you have in your German partners. And that trust, I think, is the most important currency in this international cooperation.”

Florian Bulow, deputy head of section IZ14 BKA in Berlin, described the NDLEA-Germany partnership as one of the longest-running projects in police capacity building.

Marwa added that although the agency had made significant progress in drug interdiction, continuous support and innovation would be essential to sustaining the momentum.