NDLEA arrests woman with Cocaine concealed in private parts

By Agency Report

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a woman named Ihensekhien Miracle Obehi for attempting to smuggle a huge quantity of cocaine from Nigeria to Iran.

Clad in a hijab so as to avoid being suspected and arrested, Obehi was apprehended Sunday, 3rd May 2025 at the departure hall of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State while preparing to board a Qatar Airways flight to Iran via Doha.

Diligent investigations led to the shocking discovery of three wraps of cocaine hidden in her private parts, two sizeable parcels cleverly concealed within false compartments of her handbag, and evidence that she had ingested 67 pellets of the Class A drug.

The Edo State-born suspect was immediately placed under strict observation. Over the course of several days and following four excretions, she expelled all 67 pellets.

During interrogation, Obehi confessed that her original plan had been to ingest 70 pellets but she struggled to swallow the final three and opted instead to hide them within her body.

The total quantity of cocaine recovered from the dark-complexioned suspect weighed 2.523 kilogrammes.