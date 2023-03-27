NDLEA arrests bizman, intercepts cocaine, meth heading to Vietnam, Brazil, Italy

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a businessman, Molokwu Nwachukwu, who frequents China, Dubai, Pakistan and Vietnam, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos, for concealing thirty-six (36) parcels of cocaine in different parts of his check-in bags, hand luggage and two pairs of slippers, while heading to Southeast Asia.

Molokwu was arrested at the screening point of the MMIA Terminal 2 while attempting to board his flight to Vietnam.

A total of thirty-six parcels of whitish powdery substance that tested positive for Cocaine with a gross weight of 1.00 kilogram were recovered from the handles of his bags and soles of two pairs of slippers in his luggage.

According to Femi Babafemi Director, Media & Advocacy NDLEA, the suspect claims he travels frequently to China, Dubai, Pakistan and Vietnam, from where he imports baby wears he distributes from his Onitsha, Anambra state base.

Babafemi said NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport have thwarted an attempt by a suspect, Chimezie Innocent Nwafor to export 2.10 kilograms of methamphetamine to Brazil.

“Follow-up operations led to the arrest of three more suspects linked to the consignment at Oyingbo market, Yaba, Lagos. They include Ifeanyi Onu; Simon Nwuzor and Omini ThankGod Peter. The meth consignment was moulded into 25 bars of local black soup called Dudu Osun and packaged in a carton for export to Brazil”

He explained that a similar attempt to export a cocaine consignment consisting of 300grams of raw cocaine and 200grams of phenacetin, a chemical agent used to adulterate and increase the volume of cocaine, concealed in packs of air freshener, going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, was also foiled by NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed at the Lagos airport.

“Another bid by an intending passenger to Reggio, Italy, Osasere MacDonald, to export 500grams of tramadol 225mg concealed inside a carton of indomie noodles on Tuesday 21st March was equally frustrated by vigilant officers who seized the drugs and arrested him”

Babafemi said in Edo that operatives intercepted in Auchi, Etsako West LGA, a DAF trailer marked ZUR 378 XJ (Kebbi) with 69 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 700kg concealed under bags of fertiliser. While the bags of fertiliser were to be delivered in Funtua, Katsina state, the cannabis consignment was to be dropped in Kaduna.

He said both the driver of the truck, Babangida Mande and his assistant Mandir Abdullahi are already in custody adding that another suspect, Ijarekhai Ogbewee was arrested at Ishokha Quarters, Otuo, Owan East LGA, with 32kg of the same substance.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has commended the officers and men of MMIA, Tincan, Edo, Ogun, Delta, Taraba, Kogi, and Lagos Commands the Agency for their vigilance and excellent working relationship with other security agencies in their areas of responsibility. He charged them and their colleagues across the country not to rest on their oars.