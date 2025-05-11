Ndigbo Traditional Rulers Forum Pays Royal Visit to Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge

Members of the Ndigbo Traditional Rulers Forum, led by His Royal Majesty Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, on Friday paid a royal visit to His Eminence, the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, at his palace in Asaba. The visit was centered on discussions concerning the unity, security, and preservation of Igbo culture and tradition.

After due observation of the traditional procedures and palace rituals, the Asagba welcomed the guests to his domain, in his opening speech, HRM Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, Diawa of Umudiawa ancient kingdom and the Oroko of Abia state, thanked the Asagba for the warm reception, he emphasized the historical significance of Asaba to the Igbo people, stating that the purpose of the visit was to reaffirm the value of traditional institutions and advocate for cultural reorientation across Igbo land. He stressed the urgent need to rekindle pride in Igbo heritage among the younger generation.

In his own remarks, HRM Igwe Sunday Ora, the chairman of Oji River Traditional Rulers Council and secretary of the forum expressed profound appreciation to the Asagba for his unwavering commitment to upholding Igbo tradition, regardless of his esteemed academic and societal standing. He urged the Asagba to continue advocating for recognition and respect for traditional institutions at all levels.

READ ALSO: Insecurity in Northern region escalating, requires urgent action for push back– Sultan

HRM Eze Innocent Igwe, Chairman Umuahia Council of traditional rulers also commended the Asagba for his contributions to cultural harmony and peace across Igbo land. He assured him of the unwavering support of Igbos worldwide and encouraged continued efforts in fostering unity and strengthening the traditional institution.

In his response, the Asagba expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him as Patron, He took his guests on a historical reflection, emphasizing the indispensable role of Asaba in the Igbo story. The Asagba called for unity among Igbos and reaffirmed his commitment to elevating the status of traditional institutions, even at the federal level.

The delegation include the President General Alaigbo Foundation, Nze Coleman Chukwudelunzu, over 10 prominent traditional rulers from Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia states.

Highlight of the visit was the formal pronouncement and honouring of Prof. Epiphany Azinge, the Asagba of Asaba as Patron of the Ndigbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum.