NDIC attributes success in public service competition to technology deployment, creative thinking

By Tunde Opalana

The managing director/chief executive officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan has attributed the Corporation’s stellar performance at the 2025 Federal Public Service Innovation Competition to its leadership in deployment of technology and creative thinking.

Hawwau Gambo Ag. Head, Communication & Public Affairs in a statement on Wednesday said the Corporation emerged as both the overall winner (1st place) and Third runner-up (3rd place) out of 155 competing entries from across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This remarkable achievement was announced by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation(HOSF), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, during the award ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday, April 29.

The NDIC’s winning entry, the Carpooling Team, developed an innovative digital carpooling application that acts as a rideshare platform aimed at reducing commuting costs for federal workers — a solution that earned them the coveted top prize of N5 million.

In addition to this, a second NDIC team came in at third place with the prize of N3 million for an innovative digital platform to enhance staff productivity and streamline administrative processes called Perfoma.

It acts as a convenient online secretariat that facilitates the creation and tracking of documents, as well as measuring the output and implementation of tasks to monitor performance of staff – a full packaged office-suite.

The MD/CE, Mr. Bello Hassan, who was represented at the ceremony by the Director, Strategy Development Department, Mrs Gwa Uduwak Zachary, lauded the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) for sustaining the innovation tradition while commending the NDIC’s teams for their ground-breaking achievements underlining the Corporation’s commitment to excellence, problem-solving, and a forward-thinking approach to public service delivery.

While receiving the teams at his office, the MD/CE, NDIC stated that “this double recognition is a testament to the innovative spirit and professionalism that NDIC nurtures. Our teams have once again demonstrated the Corporation’s leadership in deploying technology and creative thinking to solve real-world challenges.

“The NDIC’s success in the competition, organized by the OHCSF, is a strong endorsement of its ongoing drive to embed innovation into its operational culture.

“It also reflects the Corporation’s strategic alignment with national priorities on public service reform, digital transformation, and cost-effective governance.

“The NDIC remains committed to supporting and scaling solutions that improve service delivery across the civil service and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Speaking at the event, HOSF, Mrs. Walson-Jack, emphasized that “Innovation is one of the six key pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 25)” commending participating agencies for aligning with the federal government’s vision for a dynamic and efficient public service.