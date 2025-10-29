NDDC MD Ogbuku arrested over alleged N20bn coup plot financing

Samuel Ogbuku, managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has reportedly been arrested by military intelligence for allegedly co-sponsoring a failed coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to military intelligence sources, Ogbuku, who is known to be a nominee of former Bayelsa Governor Timipre Sylva, was arrested for allegedly transferring a “huge sum of money” to the ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Investigators are reportedly working on the theory that the funds originated from a recent NDDC contract.

The commission just awarded a shoreline protection contract valued at over N54 billion, paying out approximately N20 billion in mobilization fees.

Sources claim this N20 billion payment is the suspected source of the funds allegedly funnelled to Sylva, who was “allegedly fingered as one of the financiers of the purported move to change the government.”

The reports said investigators believe the funds were “meant to finance the coup in order to overthrow president Bola Tinubu.”

According to a Punch report, “The MD transferred a huge sum of money to Sylva. Investigators are working on the theory that the fund transfer was connected to the coup. He is presently answering questions about what the money was meant for.”

This development is linked to earlier reports that 16 military officers were accused of planning a coup to overthrow the president.

“The military authorities were just being diplomatic in the statement released by the spokesperson. They have started holding secret meetings on how to overthrow the President and other top government officials,” SaharaReporters also revealed.