NDDC drives campaign against drug abuse, cultism

BY AMAKA AGBU

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has stepped up its campaign against drug abuse, cultism and other social vices in schools across the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during a one-day sensitisation campaign against drug abuse, cultism and other social vices in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said that the Commission would focus on educating young people on the dangers of involving themselves in these vices.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer, who was represented by the Commission’s Director, Human Resources, Dr. Alazigha Woyengibaragha, noted that the campaign with the theme: “The Dangers of Drug Abuse and Cultism,” would help to curb the abuse of drugs and restore some sanity to the youths of the Niger Delta Region.

The NDDC boss stated that it is important for youths to avoid known drug abusers. He called on parents to keep close watch on youths in order to guide them away from the vices of drug abuse and cultism. “It is our duty as parents, teachers and students to avert the menace of drug abuse and cultism.”

In his remarks, the Rivers State Director of the NDDC, Mr. Orere Imoko, said that the mandate of the NDDC was beyond building physical infrastructure, stating: “It encompasses building human capacity among the people of the Niger Delta region.”

The NDDC Director, Youths and Sports, Mr. Ephraim Offiong, reiterated that the Commission embarked on the campaign aimed at secondary school pupils because research showed that drug abuse usually starts during teenage years. He added: “Research shows that there is a strong correlation between drug abuse and cultism. These vices are inimical to your overall wellbeing.”

The Assistant State Commander, Rivers State Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mrs. Stella-Maris Amede, cautioned youths against the use of illegal and illicit drugs. She advised parents and adults to set good examples for the young ones by living exemplary lives.

In his own remarks, the Special Assistant on Youths to the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, warned the students to beware of negative influences from peer groups and focus on their studies in order to become useful members of the society.

He said that the participating students will go home with educational materials, including electronic tablets and smart school bags, urging them to become ambassadors and advocates of anti-cultism and drug abuse in their respective schools.

One of the students from Degema National High School, Master Kingsley Imeh, thanked the NDDC for organising the sensitisation programme, noting that the students now know how to keep away from social vices.

Another student from Oginigba Comprehensive High School, Port Harcourt, commended the NDDC for taking practical steps to help the students to avoid the dangers of drug abuse and cultism.

