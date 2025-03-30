NCSP, Z-Park entrepreneurs strengthen Nigeria-China tech collaboration

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

As part of efforts to deepen the longstanding strategic partnership between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China, the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) recently hosted a delegation from Z-Park Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Association. The visit marked a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between Nigeria and China.

The delegation, led by Mr. Shi Qilin, Executive Secretary-General of Z-Park Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Association, was received by the Director-General of NCSP, Mr. Joseph Tegbe. Discussions during the visit centered on boosting collaboration to scale up Nigeria’s digital economy, infrastructure development, science and technology, education, and cultural exchanges.

The proposed collaboration aims to harness Chinese scientific and technological achievements. This will provide localized industrial and agricultural solutions tailored to regional needs, creating jobs and boosting economic prosperity. Additionally, the partnership seeks to enhance local workforce skills development through industry-education integration programs, addressing the demand for skilled technicians and managers and thus driving industrialization in Nigeria and Africa.

Mr. Shi delivered a comprehensive presentation on the industrial and technological advancements in Zhongguancun Infovalley Science and Technology Park of the ZGC group. He noted that the group has existed for 25 years and have built 50 parks across China and are committed to replicating same in Africa, especially Nigeria. He highlighted areas of possible strategic collaboration with Nigeria, leveraging the existing Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone and other initiatives. The group expressed interest in establishing mutually beneficial partnerships with Nigeria, particularly in science, technology, engineering, education, and knowledge transfer.

While welcoming the delegation, Mr. Joseph Tegbe reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with China, leading to the establishment of the NCSP. He emphasized the administration’s focus on trade, investment, and infrastructure development as vital to economic growth and national progress. Furthermore, he noted opportunities in electricity generation and transmission, deployment of renewable energy solutions, and the production of Electric Vehicles, in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to clean energy.

Other members of the Chinese delegation are Mr. Shen Wei, Executive Secretary-General of Zhongguancun Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Association, Mr. Zheng Yi, Regional General Manager of Beijing Zhongguancun Infogu Asset Management Co Ltd, Mr. Chen Jia, Chairman of Infogu (Tianjin) Industry-Education Integration Technology Co Ltd, Ms. Wang Xiuqing, Africa Regional Manager of Infogu (Tianjin) Industry-Education Integration Technology Co. Ltd, Mr. Kou Jianlu, Director of Infogu (Tianjin) Industry-Education Integration Technology Co. Ltd, Ms. Lv Chunrui, Industry Service Manager at Tianjin Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park Operation and Service Co Ltd and Mr. Liu Zhigang, Deputy General Manager of Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone.

The visit highlights the increasing significance of Nigeria-China relations in promoting economic development and cross-border cooperation. As NCSP’s discussions with ZGC progress, both parties are optimistic about opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration.