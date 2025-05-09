NCSP, NIPC deepen ties to boost Chinese investment in Nigeria

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

As part of efforts to bolster foreign investment under the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Director-General Joseph Tegbe recently hosted Ms. Aisha Rimi, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

This meeting underscored the ongoing collaboration between the NCSP and the NIPC, particularly in facilitating the seamless entry and establishment of Chinese businesses in Nigeria. Over recent months, both entities have worked together to create a more investor-friendly environment for Chinese enterprises.

The partnership seeks to deepen economic ties between Nigeria and China, leveraging Chinese investment to support Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts, especially in key sectors.

This initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes economic growth, job creation, and inclusive national development.

By attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI) through this strategic collaboration, NCSP and NIPC aim to stimulate industrial growth, enhance technology transfer, and create opportunities that will ultimately improve the livelihoods of ordinary Nigerians