NCSP, NAEC parley to enhance food security through Nigeria- China relation

…as Tegbe laments volume of food wastage to inadequate storage facilities

By Tunde Opalana

Two agencies of the Federal government, the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) and National Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) are collaborating to enhance food security in the country.

This initiative will be driven through a robust relationship between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Peoples Republic of China.

This strategic move aimed at boosting food security and improving agricultural produce exports from Nigeria was on the front burner as the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe hosted a delegation from the National Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) led by the Acting Chairman/Chief Executive, Engr Anthony Ekedewa on Thursday, in Abuja.

The working visit focused on fostering collaboration between the two organizations and exploring opportunities for partnerships to harness irradiation technology for food preservation and healthcare services.

Mr. Tegbe expressed displeasure at the current volume and value of food crops wastage, largely due to inadequate preservation and storage.

He lauded the commitment of the management of the NAEC to reducing food wastage, in line with the agency’s mandate to utilize technology for development.

He expressed his readiness to collaborate with NAEC in her quest to partner with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) to leverage Chinese technology and expertise to improve Nigeria’s agricultural, energy and health sectors.

Tegbe also emphasized the importance of large scale production outfits to ensure food security and significant export earnings.

He said “this will enable Nigeria to meet local demands and the quality specification for the global market.

“The NCSP is committed to deepening the partnership between Nigeria and China, and this collaboration with the NAEC marks a significant step in this direction and a major stride at improving food security.”

Acting Chairman NAEC, Ekedewa, reiterated the commission’s commitment to leverage on the comprehensive strategic partnership between Nigeria and China to help Nigeria reclaim her top spot in the export market of key food crops like cassava, yam and spices, using technology to improve the shelf life of agricultural produce.

“This will involve the deployment of modern technology, improvement of seed stock, capacity development of farmers, technology transfer, as well as financing for the replication of preservation facilities across geo-political zones in the country.

“This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic growth and development,” said Ekedewa.

Other members of NAEC’s delegation included Engr. Justin Salau (Director, Nuclear Research and Infrastructure Development), Engr. Mustapha Tajudeen. (Deputy Director and Head Gamma Irradiation Facility), Engr. Awwal Bisallah (Deputy Director and Head, International Cooperation and Liaison), Ms Ogechi Nwakanma (Deputy Director and Head Legal services), Ms Rose Dogo (Asst. Director, AHR), Mr. Harcourt Basene (Asst Dir, GIF), Mr. Amos Obeya ( Head, Information and Public Affairs unit) and Mr. Agbon Solomon (Head , Protocol Unit).