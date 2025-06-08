NCSP DG Tegbe urges unity, progress in Eid message

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

As Muslims across Nigeria and the world mark Eid al-Kabir, a season of faith, sacrifice, and reflection, the Director General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, extends heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Muslim faithful.

In his goodwill message, Tegbe acknowledged the importance of the festival as a reminder of devotion, obedience, and selfless sacrifice, inspired by the example of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). He encouraged Nigerians to embrace these values, not only as spiritual virtues but as foundations for peace, unity, and shared national progress.

“Eid al-Kabir reminds us of what it means to give selflessly, to believe in something greater than ourselves, and to put others before personal gain,” Tegbe said. “These same ideals form the bedrock of our strategic partnerships, especially our deepening relationship with the People’s Republic of China.”

The Director General commended Muslims in Nigeria and China, highlighting their contributions to building understanding and shared prosperity between both nations.

Under Tegbe’s leadership, the NCSP continues to champion collaborative opportunities across critical sectors, aligning with Nigeria’s development goals and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). From green energy to agriculture, the blue economy, technology, infrastructure, and education, the partnership remains focused on unlocking long-term value for both nations.

Our strategic vision is rooted in mutual respect and progress,” Tegbe emphasised. “As we build bridges between Nigeria and China, we are also creating new pathways for trade, innovation, and human capital development, especially for young Nigerians.

He also reaffirmed NCSP’s commitment to empowering youth through scholarships, academic partnerships, and skills exchange programs, recognizing that the future of diplomacy and economic growth lies in the potential of Nigeria’s next generation.

“This sacred season invites us to reflect on what binds us as a people,” Tegbe added. “May it also inspire us to keep strengthening the bonds that unite nations through cooperation, trust, and shared purpose.”

Eid Mubarak from all of us at the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership. May this season bring peace, purpose, and prosperity.