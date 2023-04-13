NCS generates N2.60trn in revenue in 2022

By Temitope Adebayo

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has collected N200.16billion in revenue in 2022 and withdrew N128.64 billion (5%) as the cost of collection.

This represents a 17.4 percent rise compared to N83.51 billion received by the agency as a collection in 2021.

The figure was captured in recent revenue data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The aforementioned agencies help the federal government in the collection of revenue from different sources, including Value Added Tax (VAT), and Company Income Tax (CIT).

