NCoS suspends 2 personnel linked to convicted inmate processing passport

By Idibia Gabriel

Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has suspended two of its correctional personnel linked to recent media report that a convicted inmate was caught processing a passport while in custody.

The Service, in statement on Saturday signed by Deputy Controller of Corrections Public Relations Officer (PRO), Umar Abubakar, clarified that the misconduct was detected through the automated passport application process and other holistic reforms within the Nigeria Immigration Service a fortnight ago.

NCoS statement reads “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has been drawn to a recent media report that a convicted inmate was caught processing a passport while in custody.

“The Service wishes to clarify that this misconduct was detected through the automated passport application process and other holistic reforms within the Nigeria Immigration Service a fortnight ago. This particularly speaks to inter-agency collaboration and cooperation”, it stated.

The statement titled: “Re-scandal on inmate Processing Passport” highlighted that “The service found out that such actions contradict established rules and procedures, and are unacceptable and impermissible.

“Subsequently, necessary disciplinary actions were taken including the suspension of the two (2) correctional personnel implicated in the incident by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) chaired by the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubumni Tunji-Ojo”, it stated.

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Talon Seal Pact, Rally ECOWAS on Unity

According to the statement, the Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche has reiterated his commitment to upholding discipline, transparency, and professionalism in all custodial centres across the country.

NCoS stated that “The Service categorically states that any personnel found engaging in acts of misconduct, corruption, or sabotage will be shown the way out of the system”.

“The public is assured that the Service remains committed to its mandate of safe custody, humane treatment, and reform of inmates in line with global best practices”, it stated.