NCF, Ford Foundation sponsor climate justice CSOs to COP28

By Orji Onyekwere

As part of efforts to strengthen civil society organizations voices on climate justice in Nigeria, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) in partnership with Ford Foundation has provided funding support for members of the Nigeria Climate Justice Alliance (NCJA).

Speaking on this development earlier this week, the Director General, Dr. Joseph Onoja mentioned that seven members of the Alliance have been selected and will be participating at the up-coming 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, (COP28), taking place in Dubai, UAE, between 30th November to 12th December 2023.

In July 2023, the Nigeria Climate Justice Alliance was launched in Abuja with the objective to strengthen and raise CSOs voices on climate justice in Nigeria through delivering climate actions that benefits the most vulnerable group in a just and equitable manner.

He further stated that, members of this Alliance will have the opportunity of a lifetime to meet with world leaders and delegates from 192 countries who are parties to the Convention and hundreds of observation organizations and international governmental organizations. It will create an opportunity for their local voices to be heard at a global stage in Dubai where leaders can be held accountable for their national commitment and ask for more ambitious climate commitment.

In his description, Dr. Joseph Onoja said that NCF as the secretariat of the NCJA will coordinate, mobilize, support, and provide guidance for these members throughout their participation in the conference. NCJA members will also attend side events, bilateral meetings, and mentorship forum while championing climate justice campaigns and ensuring that nature is prioritized in the climate negotiations. For some of the beneficiaries, it will be their first COP experience and they are excited to be selected for this life-changing experience.

This year COP 28 will deliver the final global stock taking (GST) after the Paris Agreement was reached in 2015 to assess the impact of the world’s climate actions. This will provide the opportunity to track how the world is keeping the global average temperature within limit of 1.5oC and call on world leaders to ramp up ambitious commitment.

Participants are also eager to see the finalization of the development of the framework the Loss and Damage Fund established in Sham El-Sheikh. As the world anticipates a greater COP 28 outcome, it is expected that climate negotiators will adopt multilateralism, unite, and act for a better planet.