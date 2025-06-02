NCDMB’s Ogbe appointed to African Petroleum Board

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe has been appointed to the Executive Board of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO).

Ogbe will represent Nigeria on the board of the 18-member continental body headquartered in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo. His nomination was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who also chairs the NCDMB Governing Council.

The appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by APPO’s Director of Support Services, Mrs Philomena Ikoko, on behalf of the organisation’s Secretary General, Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim.

Ikoko expressed confidence in Ogbe’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to the African oil and gas industry, describing his appointment as a major call to duty.

READ ALSO: Speaker Abbas mourns deaths of 22 Kano athletes

Ogbe joins the APPO Executive Board at a time of significant challenges and opportunities for Africa’s energy sector. Under his leadership, the NCDMB has supported local content growth and provided institutional backing to oil-producing nations across the continent.

APPO is currently focused on establishing the Africa Energy Bank to bridge financing gaps in the sector. Member countries are expected to contribute $83 million each towards the $5 billion target. Nigeria, Angola and Ghana have already met their share, accounting for 44 per cent of the required capital.

Minister Lokpobiri recently disclosed that Afrexim Bank has raised $19 billion to support the bank’s launch, with $14 billion already committed to oil and gas projects across Africa and $5 billion earmarked as take-off capital.