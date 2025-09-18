NCDC sets agenda for sustainable development in North-Central

Dr Cyril Tsenyil, the Managing Director of the newly established North Central Development Commission (NCDC), on Wednesday outlined the Commission’s priorities aimed at fast-tracking sustainable development across the region.

Tsenyil said this at its maiden press briefing held at the Commission’s headquarters in Lafia.

He explained that NCDC would focus on infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, housing, water, power, and industrialisation across the six states of the region and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tsenyil recalled that President Bola Tinubu had signed into law the Act establishing the NCDC, followed by the inauguration of its 19-member board on Aug. 28, by Abubakar Momoh, the Minister of Regional Development.

According to him, the board, chaired by Mr Cosmos Akighir, has since held its inaugural meeting where 13 committees were set up to drive various aspects of the Commission’s operations.

“The board also adopted our 2025 budget estimates to enable us to access funds for operations and approved a policy development retreat scheduled for October in Lafia,” he said.

Tsenyil said that the Commission was also developing a strategic regional development plan and would embark on state-wide tours to engage stakeholders, including governors of the North Central states and the FCT

The managing director, who appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for donating and furnishing the headquarters building, also thanked other governors in the zone for their support.

Tsenyil assured Nigerians that the Commission would work in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to address priority needs in the region.

He said that the needs ranges from roads and bridges to resettlement, economic recovery, peace and security, and environmental restoration.

“We will not duplicate existing projects of the Federal, State or Local Governments.

“Our focus is to fill development gaps and ensure integrated growth for the prosperity of our people,” he said.

The managing director pledged fairness to all states in the distribution of projects, stressing that the Commission would not be distracted by sentiments of ethnicity, religion or tribe.

“As far as we are concerned, we are one North Central; united by common history, culture, food, traditions and challenges that must be tackled urgently,” he added. (NAN).