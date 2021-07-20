NCDC reports 143 new cases of COVID-19 and one death

In Nigeria, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 143 new cases of the fatal coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was revealed on the company’s website on Tuesday morning.

The NCDC said the total number of illnesses had grown to 169,678 as of July 19 while revealing one death from the virus.

According to the CDC, 2,128 people have died as a result of the deadly illness.

The centre said the new cases were recorded in seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that Lagos State, again, recorded the largest share of Monday’s toll with 134 infections, amounting to 90 per cent.

The NCDC said that Ondo has three new infection, while the trio of Cross Rivers, FCT, and Kwara, reported two new cases each.

It added that Ogun, Oyo and Rivers reported one each.

The agency added that five states with zero cases reported were: Ekiti, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau and Sokoto.

Meanwhile, the NCDC data showed that a total of 164,710 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the nation after treatment.

The NCDC noted that there were, however, more than 2,800 cases that were still active in the country.

It said that the country had tested more than 2.4 million samples for the virus out of the country’s estimated 200 million population.