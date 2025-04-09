NCC gives telcos 90 days to refund unclaimed airtime to subscribers

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a 90-day compliance window to telecommunications operators as part of a bold regulatory initiative to resolve the long-standing issue of unutilized and unclaimed subscriber recharges.

This announcement was made during a high-level virtual stakeholder engagement forum held on Tuesday, aimed at refining and enforcing new guidelines that protect consumer rights in Nigeria’s evolving telecom landscape.

The executive vice chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, whose speech was delivered by the executive commissioner, stakeholder management, Rimini Makama, emphasised that, the commission is taking proactive steps to address what happens to unused prepaid credit on inactive lines, an issue that impacts millions of subscribers nationwide.

“With the rapid growth of mobile subscriptions and the dominance of prepaid plans, it has become critical to ensure that consumer interests are not eroded through forfeiture of unused credit. He stressed that the Commission is committed to creating a regulatory framework that is fair, enforceable, and aligned with international best practices,” Maida stated.

The current Quality of Service Business Rules provide that prepaid lines with no revenue-generating activity for six months be deactivated, and may be recycled after another six months. The proposed guidance reaffirms the right of subscribers to reclaim their unused credit within 12 months, provided they can verify ownership.

In her remarks, head of legal and regulatory services, Mrs. Chizua Whyte, presented the Draft Guidance on Unutilized and Unclaimed Recharges, which outlines clear procedures for managing inactive subscriber accounts. She stated that, operators will be required to carry out comprehensive audits of all churned numbers, ensure unused airtime is offered back to subscribers through service alternatives, and strictly avoid monetizing forfeited recharges.

Whyte explained that these guidelines are not only aimed at protecting consumers but also at offering regulatory clarity to operators, adding that, the commission is mandating full compliance within 90 days of the issuance of the final guidance, with non-compliance attracting penalties, including regulatory audits.

The forum attracted wide participation from across the industry, with discussions centered on striking a balance between protecting consumer rights and maintaining operational feasibility. Participants agreed on the need for greater transparency, stronger consumer education, and consistent notification practices.

The NCC reiterated its commitment to fostering a fair, transparent, and consumer-first regulatory environment. The 90-day deadline signals a new era of accountability in how telecom operators manage subscriber credits and reinforces the Commission’s role as a guardian of consumer trust in the digital age.