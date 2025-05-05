NCAA orders airlines to align operations with aircraft availability, warns of tougher sanctions

BY CHUKWUWMWKW IWELUNMO

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed domestic airlines to immediately scale down their flight schedules in line with the number of serviceable aircraft in their fleets or face stiffer sanctions aimed at curbing persistent delays and cancellations across the industry.

Speaking on a Channels TV interview on Sunday, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Michael Achimugu, warned that airlines operating with grounded aircraft—whether due to mechanical faults or bird strikes—must reduce operations to avoid misleading passengers and selling tickets for flights they may not be able to operate.

Achimugu stated, “If you have aircraft grounded, cut down the size of your operations. Don’t sell tickets for routes you may not be able to service. Continued violations will attract tougher penalties than in previous years.”

The warning follows rising complaints from Nigerian air travellers over recurring disruptions, with many cancellations linked to technical issues rather than adverse weather. The NCAA said such infractions not only inconvenience passengers but also erode confidence in the domestic aviation market.

In a related development, Air Peace was recently summoned by the NCAA over complaints of chronic delays and flight cancellations. On May 2, 2025, Director General Capt. Chris Najomo met with the airline’s management in Abuja and advised them to align their operations with the number of airworthy aircraft available.

Air Peace acknowledged operational constraints and pledged to resolve the issues, while Capt. Najomo emphasised that regulatory support would continue, but with stricter enforcement.

The NCAA has intensified its monitoring of flight schedules across all carriers as part of a broader effort to stabilise Nigeria’s aviation industry and restore passenger trust. The regulator says compliance with global standards and realistic flight planning is now non-negotiable for all operators.