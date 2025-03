NCAA needs strong board for effective governance, says Capt. Najomo

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo said the presence of a board of directors in the agency plays a critical role in its corporate governance in providing strategic direction, overseeing management and making key decisions, while being guided by the Civil Aviation Act.

The DG disclosed that boards may be appointed at any time for aviation parastatals, including NCAA, as seen with the recent inauguration of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Speaking at a Corporate Governance and Board Management Seminar organised by NCAA’s Directorate of Legal Services (DLS) in Lagos, Captain Najomo underscored the necessity for a clear corporate governance framework to enhance regulatory oversight and improve Nigeria’s civil aviation industry.

Captain Najomo said a board is important to run the agency or the authority properly adding that “I even said that I am going to self-audit myself so that I make sure we are doing the right thing.”

Addressing senior-level officers, consultants, and other aviation stakeholders, the DGCA noted that the responsibilities of the NCAA Board extend beyond mere supervision and include ensuring compliance with statutory regulations.

According to him, the seminar comes at a crucial time, especially with the recent inauguration of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He affirmed that the NCAA Board, once constituted, would need to operate efficiently within the framework provided by the Civil Aviation Act.

While providing an overview of the NCAA Board’s composition, he explained that the Head of the Directorate of Legal Services of the regulatory body will statutorily serves as the Board Secretary.

The NCAA helmsman stressed that the legal foundation of the NCAA traces back to Decree No. 49 of 1999, which was enacted before the advent of democracy, and has since evolved into the Civil Aviation Act 2022.

“The Civil Aviation Act 2022 serves as the primary legislation governing civil aviation in Nigeria, aligning with ICAO’s State Safety Oversight requirements. It defines the functions, powers, and responsibilities of the Authority, including the establishment of its governing Board,” he stated.

According to Captain Najomo, Section 5(2) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022 provides for four statutory members of the NCAA Board: The Chairman, a representative from the Ministry responsible for Aviation, a representative from the Ministry responsible for Defence, and the Director-General of the NCAA.

All other members serve in an ex officio capacity. He called on the seminar’s consultants to dissect the Act’s provisions and ensure a seamless synergy between the Board and NCAA Management.

“I expect today’s discussions to highlight areas of mutual cooperation while mitigating potential conflicts through realistic solutions,” he urged.

Reflecting on NCAA’s recent silver jubilee celebration, Captain Najomo emphasised that the milestone provides an opportunity to reposition the Authority for a safer, more secure, economically viable, and customer-centric aviation sector.

He asserted that incoming Board members would be met with high expectations from both the industry and society.

He further charged the Directorate of Legal Services, which serves as the Authority’s Company and Corporate Secretariat, to develop a robust corporate governance framework that will support Board members in discharging their statutory duties effectively.

Expressing confidence in the seminar’s outcome, Captain Najomo commended the calibre of resource persons and the carefully curated discussion topics.

He urged participants to engage in meaningful deliberations that would strengthen the NCAA’s governance structure.

The NCAA Director of Legal and Company Secretary, Mary Tufano-Eche said the forum provided the agency and their stakeholders the opportunity to reevaluate the latest trend in corporate governance and responsibilities.

“The regulatory bodies in the sector must be ready to enforce regulations. We are refreshing ourselves to remind ourselves of our responsibilities knowing very well that corporate governance is about rules, laws, procedures and policies”, she said.