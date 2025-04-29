NCAA DG mandates AVSEC training

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt. Chris Najomo, has directed all aviation stakeholders in the country to implement the Basic STP123 AVSEC course as baseline training for all aviation security personnel.

This, Najomo said, aimed to enhance the knowledge, skills, and competencies of security personnel in implementing effective aviation security preventive measures.

As of October 1, 2025, all aviation security personnel must undergo this training before deployment for aviation security duties.

The training is designed to ensure that security personnel are equipped to implement various aspects of the National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) by national and airport security programmes.

Furthermore, all aviation security screeners responsible for screening persons, baggage, vehicles, and other items must undergo a certification process.

This directive applies to all aerodrome operators, aircraft operators, air traffic service providers, cargo and mail providers, ground handling providers, catering providers, aviation security service providers, and other aviation allied service providers.

To comply with the directive, operators are required to provide the Basic STP123 AVSEC course to all security personnel performing aviation security duties, as well as to new employees recruited for AVSEC duties.

According to the letter, signed by the DGCA and dated 25th March, 2025, training records and certificates must be made available to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) during inspections or audits.

Also, operators must certify all AVSEC personnel who carry out screening duties and make available their certificates during security inspections or audit visits.