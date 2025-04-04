NCAA cracks down on airlines over denied boarding and deportation of Nigerian passengers

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has taken a firm stance against international airlines that have been selling tickets to Nigerian passengers, only to deny them boarding or deport them during transit.

This alarming trend has sparked widespread complaints from travelers who have faced significant distress and confusion upon being turned back at intermediate stops.

Recent reports indicate that several Nigerian passengers have been airlifted partway to their destinations, only to be returned to Nigeria due to visa or travel restrictions. This practice not only disrupts travel plans but also damages the reputation of Nigeria’s aviation sector. The NCAA has described these actions as “completely unacceptable,” emphasizing that airlines must uphold their responsibility to inform passengers about admissibility barriers before travel.

According to the NCAA, it is crucial for airlines to provide accurate and timely information regarding visa requirements and travel documentation. The authority has pointed out that it is the airline’s duty to screen passengers adequately prior to departure, ensuring that they are aware of any potential issues that could affect their journey.

In light of these ongoing issues, the NCAA has reiterated its commitment to enforcing regulations laid out in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, specifically Part 19.21.1.1. This regulation mandates that airlines must guarantee that all passengers are informed of any admissibility challenges prior to ticket issuance. The authority’s message is clear: airlines failing to comply will face significant repercussions.

Effective immediately, the NCAA warns that regulatory actions will be taken against any airline found engaging in practices that lead to denied boarding or deportation of Nigerian travelers. Potential penalties include fines, suspension of flight operations, and other measures as deemed necessary by the authority.

Michael Achimugu, the Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs at the NCAA, expressed the authority’s determination to maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation industry. “We expect full cooperation from all airlines to ensure the professionalism and well-being of Nigerian passengers,” he stated.

As the NCAA ramps up its scrutiny of international airlines operating in Nigeria, the agency aims to protect travelers from the distressing experiences that have become too common. Passengers are urged to remain vigilant and ensure they verify their travel documents, while airlines are reminded of their responsibilities in the ticketing process.

The NCAA’s action signals a pivotal moment in the aviation sector, as it seeks to restore confidence among Nigerian travelers and uphold the standards expected of international air travel.