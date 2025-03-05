NCAA boss seeks collaboration to transform aviation industry

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Director General, Civil Aviation, (DGCA), Captain Chris Najomo, says the importance of collaboration and innovation in transforming the Nigerian aviation industry cannot be overemphasized.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos with the topic: Transforming the Aviation Industry: Through Strategic Partnerships: Advancing Airport Concession s for Sustainable Development’, he stressed the need for strategic partnerships between regulatory bodies, industry operators, trade unions, and investors to achieve sustainable development.

According to him, the CAA has been working tirelessly to drive policies and reforms that enhance operational efficiency, improve safety and security, and boost passenger confidence.

Notable achievements include the inauguration of new regional office buildings, the launch of the National Executive Safety Committee, and the implementation of new performance-based surveillance methodologies.

Capt. Najomo also emphasized the importance of consumer protection and market competitiveness, citing the resolution of high airfare concerns and the promotion of growth of indigenous players on foreign routes.

He noted that, the regulatory agency, has also brokered a truce between the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and ground handling companies on the issue of ground handling charges.

Focusing on policy reforms and digital transformation, the DGCA said, it is working closely with operators to accelerate the issuance of permits, licenses, and certification processes.

Others are electronic regulatory tools, such as the CPD and DATR portals, have been created to fast-track processes and ensure monitoring and transparency.

Capt. Najomo urged stakeholders to continue their collaborative efforts to establish a resilient, world-class aviation sector that serves as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic growth.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and other stakeholders for their commitment to the industry’s growth and development.