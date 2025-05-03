NCAA boss Najomo summons Air Peace over constant flight delays, cancellations

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Following reports of delays and fight cancellations experienced by passengers of Air Peace, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt Chris Najomo, has summoned the management of the airline.

Capt Najomo told the airline to immediately improve on its domestic operations owing to complaints of chronic flight delays and cancellations by the travelling public.

Speaking in a tensed meeting with some management staff of Nigeria’s largest domestic operator in Abuja, Capt. Najomo advised the airline to trim its operations to the size of available aircraft presently in its fleet.

The airline acknowledged that it has some challenges that were not unusual in the industry, but they were working round the clock to fix same.

The DGCA asserted that, while the NCAA will continue to support the airlines, the operators must comply with the regulations and global best practices.

Capt. Najomo warned that the NCAA has increased its monitoring of flight operations.