NBS report: Rivers govt under fire for failure to attract foreign investments

Following the report just released by the National Bureau of Statistics NBS, the Rivers State government had come under fire for its alleged failure among many other states to attract any foreign investment in the first quarter of this year.

The report of the Bureau had stated that only Lagos, Oyo, Katsina, Anambra States, and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, attracted investments during the period.

Commenting on the development, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Finebone, said that the Wike-led administration had no policy on the ground to attract foreign investments to the state.

Finebone said: “Well it is obvious that the figures issued by the National Bureau of Statistics painted a clear picture of the absence of not just a total absence of foreign investment in our state, but the total decline of the overall existence of the citizens and residents.

“I mean if the state recorded zero foreign investment within the first quarter of 2022, how then can the economy receive a boost to raise the standard of living of the people?

“In any case, why are Lagos, Katsina, Oyo, and the Anambra States able to attract foreign investments but Rivers can’t. It goes to show how the state has descended into playing in the lowest league of states in the country. Indeed our decline has become total under the government of Nyesom Wike,” the Rivers State APC Publicity Secretary lamented.

However, in a quick reaction to the position of the APC, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State, Mr Tambari Sydney, faulted the yardstick used by the Bureau in the report.

Sydney said: “I don’t know what criteria that were used that has singled out Rivers State among other states that had not enjoyed direct foreign investment this year.

“But I want to state it clearly that Rivers State had enjoyed a lot of foreign investments in the area of huge human capital development, in agriculture, and in ICT which has helped to empower our young school leavers and graduates alike,” he said.

