NBC summons Badeggi FM over ‘monitoring reports’

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has invited the management of Badeggi Radio Broadcasting Service, Minna, Niger State, to a meeting over issues arising from “monitoring reports” on the station.

In a letter signed by Pauline Ehusani, the Director of Investigation and Enforcement, on behalf of the Director General, the Commission said the meeting was to discuss observations from the reports.

“The National Broadcasting Commission hereby invites you and the Management staff of your broadcast station for a meeting, aimed at discussing observations from monitoring reports on your station,” the letter read.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 16th September 2025, at 1:00 pm, at the NBC Headquarters boardroom, Plot 20, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Asokoro District, Abuja.

The Commission added: “Please, ensure that attendance is in person.”

The development follows the collapse of an out-of-court settlement in the case between the Niger State Government and Badeggi FM, which led the presiding judge to indicate his withdrawal from the matter.

The case, with suit number NSHC/M/0296/2025, was filed on 5th August 2025 before Justice Mohammed Mohammed, a vacation judge of Minna High Court number four.

Earlier, counsel to the respondents, Jacob Johnson Usman SAN, had informed the court on 25th August that the Niger State Government was exploring an amicable resolution.

In August, Daily Times reported that Amnesty International condemned Governor Umar Bago for ordering the closure of Badeggi 90.1 FM, a private radio station in Minna.

In a statement issued by Bologi Ibrahim, the governor’s chief press secretary, the station was accused of unethical practices and inciting violence.

Bago subsequently directed the police to seal the premises and begin revoking its licence.

But Amnesty International described the move as a brazen abuse of power and an attack on press freedom.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the lawless and repressive order issued yesterday by Governor Umar Bago of Niger State for the closure of Badeggi 90.1 FM Radio Minna – which is an independent source of news for the people of Niger State,” said Isa Sanusi, director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

“The governor’s allegation against the radio station of ‘inciting violence’ and his order that ‘the licence of the radio station be revoked’ clearly show abuse of power and unacceptable intolerance of critical voices.”

Sanusi also faulted the government for targeting the media while the state is grappling with widespread killings and mass displacement by armed groups.

“Attacking Badeggi 90.1 FM is part of a wider pattern of attempts to create a climate of fear across newsrooms in Nigeria and to make it harder for journalists to do their job,” he said.

“Governor Bago must immediately withdraw his unlawful order. Under Nigerian laws, the governor has no power to order the closure of a radio station. Choosing to bizarrely blame a radio station for the inexcusable security failures of the government is an open attack on media freedom.

“Targeting independent media is solely aimed at depriving the people of the opportunity to receive fair and objective reporting of issues affecting their lives.”