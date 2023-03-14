NBA urges Buhari to comply with S’Court order on naira policy

BY ANDREW OROLUA

As scarcity of Naira notes bite harder, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct compliance with the Supreme Court judgement on the Naira redesign policy.

Recall Supreme court had in a judgment on March 3, in a suit involving 16 state governments and Federal government invalidated the redesign Naira policy and directed that the old Naira notes should circulate along side the new Naira notes till December 31,2023.

Since the judgment, the Federal government have kept silent amidst crushing acute shortage of Naira in circulation and the consequent suffering of the public due to the scarcity of Naira notes.

NBA made the appeal in a statement issued on Monday by its President, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN.

The statement partly read: “Nigerians may not be too enchanted with our Judiciary, and this may have arisen from unsubstantiated and spurious allegations of judicial misconduct, the fact however remains that we still must look to the Judiciary as the only and final resort, to protect our rights as a people and secure probity in public life.

“The Supreme Court has spoken for the people of this nation and has appropriately issued orders to the Executive and the orders of the court must be complied with.

“We cannot under any guise or pretence accept or tolerate any appearance of autocracy or dictatorship.

“Our system of democratic governance has come to stay. It must not only be respected by all and sundry but must also be jealously guarded and protected.

“This is the greatest test or challenge to our constitutional democracy and the Executive cannot afford to disregard the orders of the Supreme Court made for the benefit of the people that elected it to power.

“I therefore, on behalf of all Nigerians, call on the President to immediately direct compliance with the terms of the orders made by the Supreme Court in its judgement delivered on 3 March 2023,” Maikyau stated.

